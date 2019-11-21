|
RAYMOND PETERSON Retired, longtime employee of Nestlé. Peacefully at North York General Hospital on November 14, 2019 at the age of 84. Loving husband of Meling Johnston and father of Steven (Carole). Predeceased by his parents Henry and Jean and brothers Robert and James. Ray will be sadly missed by his family. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Ray's life will be held at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Funeral Centre. For online condolences and details of the celebration, please visit www.etouch.ca.
