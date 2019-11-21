You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond PETERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond PETERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond PETERSON Obituary
RAYMOND PETERSON Retired, longtime employee of Nestlé. Peacefully at North York General Hospital on November 14, 2019 at the age of 84. Loving husband of Meling Johnston and father of Steven (Carole). Predeceased by his parents Henry and Jean and brothers Robert and James. Ray will be sadly missed by his family. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Ray's life will be held at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Funeral Centre. For online condolences and details of the celebration, please visit www.etouch.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -