Raymond PRINCE
RAYMOND PRINCE Passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on October 22, 2020, at the age of 88. Predeceased by his parents, Elsie May (née King) and Harold Prince; and brother, Geoffrey. Loving husband of 50 years to Dominique (née Leroy); dear brother to Allan Prince (Betty, née Hull). He will be deeply missed by his nephews and nieces in England, France and Toronto. It was Ray's wishes that no services be held. Instead a private cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2020.
