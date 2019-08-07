You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
REBECCA FOOKS LINDSAY Passed away at home in Toronto on August 5, 2019. Predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth Raymond Lindsay and survived by her four children and spouses, Susan (Adam), Thomas (Harriet), Ashley (Janet) and Holly (Mark). She is remembered with love by her grandchildren, Nicole, Anna, Sarah, Sam and Georgia. Born in Georgetown, Delaware in 1929, she earned her BA (Arts) at McGill University and married Ken in 1953. Becky and Ken purchased a home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts where wonderful summers were spent together. The family is deeply grateful for Krista Mennell, Karen Royal, Leta Pojani, Hannah Nadler, Dickey Dolkar, Chris Juhani, Ariel Condino and everyone who helped her enjoy her years at Christie Gardens. The memorial service will be held in the East Chapel of Timothy Eaton Memorial Church at 1 p.m. on August 9. If desired, donations to St. Jude's Church in Oakville, Christie Gardens Foundation, CNIB, or Toronto Public Library would be appreciated. Condolences and memories may be found at casshomes.ca/en/death- notices.
