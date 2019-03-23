REGINALD GEORGE FERGUSON June 6, 1940 - March 7, 2019 Reg died suddenly of heart failure at Calgary's Rockyview General Hospital with his loving family by him. Born in Saskatoon, Reg graduated with a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan and went on to earn an MBA at Harvard. He resided most of his life near Edmonton. Reg is predeceased by his parents R.M. (Gusty) and Margaret (Peggy) Ferguson and his brother James. He is survived by his brother Thomas Ferguson (Dianne) and his sister Mary Schappert (Alan). He leaves his wife Diane and their children Cora (Jane), James (Joanne, ex) and granddaughters Madeline and Sabrina, and Stovel (Yuriko) and grandchildren Kiyomi, Kieran and Kimiko. An avid skier and shooter, Reg will be remembered by the dancing and bridge clubs of Edmonton, the business and safety community in Edmonton, and the farming community of Pipestone near Millet, Alberta. Reg is very much missed by his family, who will host a celebration for him at a later date. As his final act of giving, Reg's body has been donated to medical research and education. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Calgary will be appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019