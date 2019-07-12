You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel
4933 Dundas Street West
Etobicoke, ON M9A 1B6
(416) 231-2283
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Mississauga Golf and Country Club
1725 Mississauga Rd
Mississauga, ON
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Mississauga Golf and Country Club
1725 Mississauga Rd
Mississauga, ON
Reingard Luisa (Kleyer) Arena


1927 - 2019
Reingard Luisa (Kleyer) Arena Obituary
REINGARD LUISA ARENA (née Kleyer)

Our beloved Reingard passed away at the age of 92 in Toronto on June 24, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. Born in 1927 in Berlin, Germany and displaced in her teenage years by World War 2, she eventually made her way to Toronto where she met John, her husband of 61 years. Reingard was loved by all who met her. She amazed people with her speed, stamina and grace, which she demonstrated at her weekly rhythmic gymnastics program until the age of 91. Reingard was an avid traveler, visiting numerous countries both before and after marrying John. She had a knack for making others laugh, and her love for helping others made her a tireless volunteer for over 35 years at the Big Sister of YouthLink and the AGO. Many of her close friendships developed through her work with those organizations. Reingard is survived by her husband John, her children, Michelle, Gregory (Ulrike), Kristina and Giulia (Tim) and her grandchildren, Martin, Maja, Emily, Charlotte, Madeleine, Elliott, Liam and Megan. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any expressions of love and support be made through a donation in Reingard's memory to the Toronto Star Fresh Air Fund or St. Joseph's Health Centre Foundation (Palliative Care Unit).

A Celebration of Reingard's life will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Mississauga Golf and Country Club, 1725 Mississauga Rd. Mississauga. Memorial Service to begin at 2:30 p.m. with reception to follow until 5 p.m. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 12 to July 30, 2019
