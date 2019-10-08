You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel
195 King Street West
Dundas, ON L9H1V5
(905) 627-7452
Resources
More Obituaries for Reinhart PLESSL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reinhart PLESSL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reinhart PLESSL Obituary
REINHART PLESSL 'Reiner' Passed away suddenly on a road trip with his wife, in Lincoln, Nebraska at the age of 67 on October 4, 2019. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 45 years, Angela, with whom he was travelling at the time of his passing. He was an amazing father to Allison (Jonathan), Carl (Kelly), Chris and Catherine. Loving Opa to Bethany, Caleb, Audrey and Samuel. Survived by his sister, Heidi; twin brother, Werner; and younger brother, Heinz and their families, who all loved him dearly. Reiner had a long and distinguished career with RBC Capital Markets Real Estate Group followed by a brief but fulfilling retirement. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family and friends, wherever he happened to be. Friends will be received at the Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel, 195 King Street West, Dundas on Thursday, October 10th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the Mission Baptist Church, 100 North Oval, Hamilton on Friday, October 11th at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Grove Cemetery, Dundas. Donations to Canadian Blood Services in Reiner's memory would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reinhart's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now