|
|
REINHART PLESSL 'Reiner' Passed away suddenly on a road trip with his wife, in Lincoln, Nebraska at the age of 67 on October 4, 2019. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 45 years, Angela, with whom he was travelling at the time of his passing. He was an amazing father to Allison (Jonathan), Carl (Kelly), Chris and Catherine. Loving Opa to Bethany, Caleb, Audrey and Samuel. Survived by his sister, Heidi; twin brother, Werner; and younger brother, Heinz and their families, who all loved him dearly. Reiner had a long and distinguished career with RBC Capital Markets Real Estate Group followed by a brief but fulfilling retirement. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family and friends, wherever he happened to be. Friends will be received at the Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel, 195 King Street West, Dundas on Thursday, October 10th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the Mission Baptist Church, 100 North Oval, Hamilton on Friday, October 11th at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Grove Cemetery, Dundas. Donations to Canadian Blood Services in Reiner's memory would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2019