FATHER REMI LIMOGES, S.J. 1925 - 2019 Father Remi Limoges, a Jesuit priest, died peacefully on March 7, 2019 at the Jesuit Infirmary in Pickering, Ontario. He was in his 94th year and in his 74th year of religious life. Remi was born on March 15, 1925 in Outremont, Quebec, the son of Joseph Remi Limoges and Marie Estelle McGinnis. After he was a student at Loyola High School and College in Montreal for a total of eight years and at McGill University for Pre-Med., Remi entered the Jesuit novitiate at Guelph in 1946. He was ordained a priest in 1958. He moved in 1964 to Ottawa to undertake a two-year program in psychology. He later was a professor of Pastoral Psychology at Regis College in Toronto. He was Rector of Regis College for five years. After that, he served the Jesuit Province as Socius, Secretary and Treasurer over different years. In 2003, Remi worked on the retreat ministry in Pickering, Ontario. He was a wise and caring priest. A wake will take place at the chapel of the Manresa Jesuit Renewal Centre, 2325 Liverpool Road, Pickering, ON L1X 1V4 on Monday, March 11th, 7-9 p.m. with prayers at 8 p.m. The funeral Mass is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in the same chapel. Burial to follow in the Jesuit Cemetery, Guelph ON at 2:30 p.m. Donations may be made to the Jesuit Advancement Office, 43 Queen's Park Crescent East, Toronto, M5S 2C3 or 416-481-9154. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2019