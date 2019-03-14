You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church
73 Simcoe St.
Toronto, ON
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church
73 Simcoe St.
Toronto, ON
REMMELT HUMMELEN On March 4, 2019, Remmelt Hummelen passed from this life at 79 years of age. He will continue to watch over his treasures: his wife, Kathleen, and his son, Brendan. Remmelt was the son of Menno and Louisa Hummelen (both deceased), brother of Richard (Hawaii), Lee Dermody (Hamilton), and Jim (deceased). Remmelt was a man of loyalty and courage, with a passion for fairness and justice, and communities creating their vision together and benefiting equally. He acted on his beliefs effectively and tirelessly, locally, nationally and internationally, with Kathleen often working side by side with him on these shared goals and concerns. And when Brendan was born, he immediately joined the team. Remmelt touched many lives. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. On Saturday, March 16, at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 73 Simcoe St., Toronto, visitation will be held at 2 p.m., funeral at 3 p.m. followed by reception.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2019
