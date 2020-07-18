|
|
RENALD MALETTE On one somber night in 1942 and at the tender age of 12, Renald was told by his father that he would no longer be able to attend school as he would have to help with the family farm in Tashereau, in the Abitibi region of Quebec so that his father could leave for the lumber camps only to return in the spring. Many years later, he would divulge that he cried himself to sleep on that night. The importance of obtaining an education would become his mantra when it came to his four sons or any other young soul, he felt he could influence. It is with great pride and some form of belated redemption that he would see all of his four sons graduate from college and university with engineering degrees and a forestry technician. Renald Malette was born in Taschereau, QC on July 9, 1930 and passed away on July 14, 2020 at the ripe full age of 90. He had an illustrious career that saw him cofound one of the forest industry dynasties of Ontario. Many if not most of those in the forest industry in Northern Ontario emigrated from Quebec and Renald and one of his brothers would indeed follow that path. They eventually relocated to Timmins where, with a loan from the General Store Owner in Taschereau, they would boldly invest in a small operation in the Timmins area by purchasing a sawmill from the Dubreuil brothers who would themselves, following that sale, go on to form their own dynasty and namesake town, Dubreuilleville. As a cofounder of Malette et Frère, Renald and his brother would eventually see five other siblings join in to form Malette Lumber Inc and Waferboard Corp. and both would subsequently morph into Malette Inc, a Toronto Stock Exchange traded company with sawmills, OSB mills, pulp and paper mills and forest harvesting operations in Timmins, Hearst, New Liskeard, Smooth Rock Falls (ON) Grand Mere and St Raymond de Portneuf (QC). Their boldness would see the siblings construct in Timmins in 1972 the world's second Waferboard mill and the subsequent naming of the company by its generic name as Waferboard Corporation Ltd. The product manufactured was a 4 X 8 panel of various thickness made of flakes and that product would eventually be transformed and called 'oriented strand board' or OSB following investments in the mill to manufacture strands and orient them. Renald himself would be credited with inventing the non slip OSB that is today utilised in the roof construction of most of the houses across North America. Along with the non slip OSB providing a rugged surface that made the work of roofers considerably safer, it brought a resurgence to an industry that was struggling for acceptance as a less costly substitute to Plywood. Being an innovator and always at the forefront of the industry and under the tutelage of Renald, the Timmins mill became the first OSB mill in the world to convert to the process of utilizing an innovative resin (PMDI) in the complete manufacture of the final product. Said innovation improved the properties of the OSB and privileged the process with cost reductions and is today widely utilized in the industry. Renald was an accomplished airplane and helicopter pilot and indulged himself flying both as his only hobby. All would find it amusing as he would never admit to such as he had a work ethic where having a hobby was unthinkable and he would go out of his way explaining that all his flying was to inspect the progress of the forest harvesting operations. We of course all knew better. He would with time learn to appreciate other amenities of life and became an avid alpine skier and golfer and indulged in his love of travelling the world. He of course continued with his non hobby of flying and he remained quite active until the very last years of his life when time and past work injuries caught up to him. His work ethics along with his view on education was what he strived to pass on to his four sons. His mantra was that you can accomplish all that you wish in life however, he had the wisdom to add that it can be achieved as long as you are prepared to make all the necessary efforts and sacrifices and never relent in your pursuit of success. He led by example to instil those values and with a good business acumen and with an uncanny ability to lead others in excelling and succeeding, he was proudly rewarded with great success. Renald leaves his wife of 68 years(Liliane) and his four sons Gaetan(Louise),Claude(Linda), Alain, Francois(Angèle) and seven siblings (Gaston, Raymond, Rene, Rejeanne, Réjean, Solange, Rachel) and six grand children(Joelle, Julie, Julien, Jean Philipe, Nicolas, Melanie) and five great grand children. Renald was pre deceased by his brother Real in 2017.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020