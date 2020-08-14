You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Renee Patricia ADAMS

RENEE PATRICIA ADAMS Peacefully passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 holding David's hand, her beloved husband of 68 years. Reunited with her beloved grandson Daine. Will be missed by her children Cynthia, Peter (Beth), Holly, Barbara (Bob). Loving Grandmother to Teo, Aaron, Megan, Christine, and Ariel. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude for all the love and care shown to Renee by the staff at Parkland on the Glen.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 14 to Aug. 18, 2020
