R.G. ROBERT ROGERS (Rob) November 22, 1940 - March, 9 2020 Passed away peacefully at the Brockville General Hospital, Charles Street Site on a sunny Monday afternoon. Robert was born and raised in Fort William, Ontario, graduated with an MSc in Economics from University of Guelph in 1966, and worked as a senior economist for Bell Canada for over 30 years. Among his many passions, Rob enjoyed making music with family and friends and boating adventures on the Rideau Canal and in the Florida Everglades. Beloved husband of Sue (nee Kennedy) and loving father of Jeff (Natalie) Rogers, James (Lesley) Rogers and Kathleen Rogers. Also survived by his six grandchildren. Brother of George (Nancy) Rogers. Robert was predeceased by his parents Kathleen Patricia Rogers and George Gordon Rogers. Family and friends are invited to the Irvine Funeral Home, 4 James St. E., Brockville on Sunday, March 22, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. for a casual visitation/pub style music session in Rob's honour. A celebration of life will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. followed by a reception. In memory of Rob, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Send condolences or make a donation online at www.irvinememorial.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020