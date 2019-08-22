|
RHODA VYNER Peacefully passed on August 20, 2019 in her 95th year. She was predeceased by her husband Lenny in 1980. She is survived by her sons Calvin and Brian (Bunny) and grandsons Brett and Lee (Krista) and her new great-granddaughter Everleigh Rose. Her life is a story of many hardships growing up as a young girl in the East End of London. Immigrating to Toronto in 1948, Rhoda and her loving husband worked hard and sacrificed to build a better life for their family. Their lives here had endured setbacks and misfortunes but despite this Rhoda never ever complained. She was extremely resilient and always positive. Armed with her good humor she shouldered on always appreciated all the good in her life. Her life shined brightly when her daughter-in-law Bunny became part of her life along with her two precious grandsons. They were the centre of her life and she was so proud. She was a caring and loving grandmother and mother-in-law. Always supportive and available to be of help in any way. She will be remembered by many including nieces, nephews here in Toronto and London. Donations appreciated to: Schizophrenia Ontario Society 416-449-6830 x 225 or Baycrest Centre, 416-785-2875 . Shiva at 36 Hazelton Ave, suite 4 B.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2019