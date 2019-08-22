You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rhoda VYNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhoda VYNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rhoda VYNER Obituary
RHODA VYNER Peacefully passed on August 20, 2019 in her 95th year. She was predeceased by her husband Lenny in 1980. She is survived by her sons Calvin and Brian (Bunny) and grandsons Brett and Lee (Krista) and her new great-granddaughter Everleigh Rose. Her life is a story of many hardships growing up as a young girl in the East End of London. Immigrating to Toronto in 1948, Rhoda and her loving husband worked hard and sacrificed to build a better life for their family. Their lives here had endured setbacks and misfortunes but despite this Rhoda never ever complained. She was extremely resilient and always positive. Armed with her good humor she shouldered on always appreciated all the good in her life. Her life shined brightly when her daughter-in-law Bunny became part of her life along with her two precious grandsons. They were the centre of her life and she was so proud. She was a caring and loving grandmother and mother-in-law. Always supportive and available to be of help in any way. She will be remembered by many including nieces, nephews here in Toronto and London. Donations appreciated to: Schizophrenia Ontario Society 416-449-6830 x 225 or Baycrest Centre, 416-785-2875 . Shiva at 36 Hazelton Ave, suite 4 B.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhoda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.