RICHARD ALLAN LEE-SING, M.D 1939-2019 Our family is saddened by the loss of Richard on May 16, 2019. Richard came to Canada from Trinidad to study medicine at McGill University. He married, started a family and medical practice, caring for and laughing with his family and patients over the next 50 years. He died peacefully, surrounded by his family. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Ann; their children, Suzanne (Michael), Nancy (Dan), Natalie (Michael); and cherished grandchildren, Adam, Cameron, Sarah and Matthew. He will be missed by sisters, June and Donna; and brothers, Swithin and Godfrey; as well as his many wonderful nieces and nephews and the thousands of patients that he treated so lovingly during his practice. He was predeceased by siblings, Claudette and Angus. Friends, family and patients will be warmly welcomed at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 26 from 5-9 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel on Monday, May 27th at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow 5-7 p.m. Please visit Richard's memorial webpage at www.etouch.ca for extended obituary and service details. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 25 to May 29, 2019