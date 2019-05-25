You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
View Map
Service
Monday, May 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard LEE-SING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Allan LEE-SING


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Allan LEE-SING Obituary
RICHARD ALLAN LEE-SING, M.D 1939-2019 Our family is saddened by the loss of Richard on May 16, 2019. Richard came to Canada from Trinidad to study medicine at McGill University. He married, started a family and medical practice, caring for and laughing with his family and patients over the next 50 years. He died peacefully, surrounded by his family. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Ann; their children, Suzanne (Michael), Nancy (Dan), Natalie (Michael); and cherished grandchildren, Adam, Cameron, Sarah and Matthew. He will be missed by sisters, June and Donna; and brothers, Swithin and Godfrey; as well as his many wonderful nieces and nephews and the thousands of patients that he treated so lovingly during his practice. He was predeceased by siblings, Claudette and Angus. Friends, family and patients will be warmly welcomed at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 26 from 5-9 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel on Monday, May 27th at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow 5-7 p.m. Please visit Richard's memorial webpage at www.etouch.ca for extended obituary and service details.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 25 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now