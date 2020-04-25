|
|
RICHARD ANTHONY GEOFROY Richard Anthony Geofroy, loving husband, father and grandfather and devout servant of our Heavenly Father was called back to the Lord on Monday April 20, 2020. Born in Trinidad and Tobago on September 6, 1943, Richard was the eldest of four siblings: Mary (deceased), Theresa, Peter. Richard is survived by his loving and beautiful wife, Carole Geofroy; their sons, Richard (Cheryl) and Len (Claire); his daughter, Caroline (Mark); and his grandchildren, Nicholas, Mackenzie, Anthony, Hannah, Aliyah and Arianah. Funeral service will be live streamed on Monday April 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Details can be found at: https://www.arbormemorial.ca/mceachnie/obituaries/richard-geofroy/48361/
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020