You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
live streamed
https://www.arbormemorial.ca/mceachnie/obituaries/richard-geofroy/48361/
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard GEOFROY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Anthony GEOFROY


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Anthony GEOFROY Obituary
RICHARD ANTHONY GEOFROY Richard Anthony Geofroy, loving husband, father and grandfather and devout servant of our Heavenly Father was called back to the Lord on Monday April 20, 2020. Born in Trinidad and Tobago on September 6, 1943, Richard was the eldest of four siblings: Mary (deceased), Theresa, Peter. Richard is survived by his loving and beautiful wife, Carole Geofroy; their sons, Richard (Cheryl) and Len (Claire); his daughter, Caroline (Mark); and his grandchildren, Nicholas, Mackenzie, Anthony, Hannah, Aliyah and Arianah. Funeral service will be live streamed on Monday April 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Details can be found at: https://www.arbormemorial.ca/mceachnie/obituaries/richard-geofroy/48361/
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -