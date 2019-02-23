RICHARD ARBUTHNOT McCOMBIE HUTCHISON July 13, 1933 - February 18, 2019 Dick passed away peacefully at McCormick Home, London on Family Day surrounded by the love of his family. Predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Violet Hutchison; and brother, Peter. Dick was born in Calgary, Alberta, and grew up in Toronto. He attended Ridley College, which gave him an incredibly important start in life and the opportunity to be a leader, commanding officer of the cadet corps, and an all-round athlete. Though small in stature, Dick was large in spirit and revelled in competition. A graduate of McGill University, Dick was active in student affairs and a member of the Scarlet Key Honour Society. He was a man before his time, working for nine different organizations, ending his marketing career as national director of Save the Children Canada. Family was of utmost importance to Dick and he leaves behind his wife and best friend Patti (nee Mowat) and three daughters of whom he was exceedingly proud, Janet (Paul Tufts), Carol (Jeremy Tillim) and Diane (Dave Quinn). His girls were brought up to believe that women can achieve anything they set their minds to. He was also the devoted Grampa to Jonathan (Sarah Thomas), Nicola (Jason Skinner), Patrick Tufts, and Alexandra and Jeremy Robinson, and Great Grampa to Isobel and Alexander Tufts. Dick had an adventurous spirit. He was blessed with many good friends, enjoyed tennis, squash, cycling and skiing into his 80s, and travelled widely with his wife and friends - trekking in Nepal being one of his favourite trips. The family is very grateful to Draga Trapara and her team at Meaningful Living, as well as McCormick Dementia Services, for supporting Dick through his end of life health challenges. Their loving care will never be forgotten. A reception took place at Harris Funeral Home, London on Friday, February 22 and a Celebration of Dick's Life will be held at the Ridley College Chapel, 2 Ridley Rd., St. Catharines on Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. If desired, donations can be made in Dick's memory to Ridley College Foundation or McCormick Care Foundation. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2019