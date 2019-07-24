You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Richard Basil GRINDAL

RICHARD BASIL GRINDAL Passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019 after 95 years on this earth. Richard grew up on a farm in England, served in the British army in Burma and India in the war and immigrated to Canada in 1948 where he promptly met and married his life-love in 1950. He began training as an accountant, earned his CA in 1962 and had a long career as treasurer of a real estate firm. Together, Richard and Norma raised three sons, who were a never-ending source of pride to their father. Predeceased by Norma, his wife of 62 years and, tragically, his son Blain and daughter-in-law Joanne. Survived by sons David and Iain; daughters-in-law Joanne and Geri; and devoted grandchildren Alexander, Tyler, Andrew, Connor and Sarah. Visitation at the McDougall & Brown Funeral Home (Scarborough) on Sunday, July 28 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., with funeral service and reception to follow. Donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 24 to July 28, 2019
