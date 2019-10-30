|
|
RICHARD CLÉROUX March 14, 1945 - October 7, 2019 Peacefully at home in Ottawa, after a long illness, surrounded by family and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Camille Cléroux and Germaine Lalonde. Survived by his life partner, Madeleine Joanisse, and his son, Joel Cléroux (Alex Davies); brother and sisters, Michel Cléroux (Ross Wicks), Lynn Cléroux (France Lessard), and Joanne Cléroux as well as nephews and nieces. It is with deep sorrow that we mourn Richard, a writer, an accomplished and respected journalist, a father, a mentor, a lecturer and storyteller as well as a serious hockey aficionado and proud Canadian. A lifelong learner himself, his legacy underlines his quick wit, integrity, diligence and his contagious passion for objective journalism. Sincere appreciation and thanks to Renato and Mary-Grace Abuel, Richard Anctil and Lucianna Rizzi for their extraordinary support and care during the past years. A Memorial service celebrating Richard's life was held on October 28th at Beechwood Cemetery. In honour and memory of Richard, donations can be made to the Ottawa Senators Foundation, an organization that empowers children and youth to reach their full potential by investing in social recreation and education programs that promote both physical and mental wellness (https://www.sensfoundation.com/how-you-can-help/online-donations/). Tributes may be sent via www.beechwoodottawa.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019