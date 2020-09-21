RICHARD DAVID KIRKLEY(B.A., Queen's) (Major, Retired, RCAF) Passed away peacefully on Thursday September 17, 2020 in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Olive Kirkley for 68 years. Loving father of Paul, Bruce, Terry, Stuart, David, and John. Greatly missed by his eight grandchildren and one great grandson. Survived by his brother Albert. Predeceased by brother Kenneth and sister Audrey, and grandchildren Christopher and Carissa. Richard was a proud member of the Royal Canadian Air Force, serving most of his career with Air Transport Command. A navigator, he traveled the world, patrolling the DEW Line in Canada's far north during the Cold War, and supplying Canada's peace-keeping missions in Cypress and the Middle East. After retiring from the RCAF, Richard served as Director of Finance and then Assistant Deputy Minister of Health for the Government of New Brunswick. Richard's passion was painting and photography. He leaves behind an impressive legacy of work that challenges us to see the world with fresh eyes and look deeper into the inner landscapes of our hearts and minds. Richard was a guiding light to all his loving family, a true north star, strong and free, who will be deeply missed, even as his light continues to guide our hearts. A private service will be held on September 22, 2020. Donations to the Sick Kids Hospital/Oncology or the Canadian Cancer Society
