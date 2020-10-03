DR. RICHARD DEREK TOFT JENKIN M.A., M.B., B.S., FRCP. Peacefully yet suddenly, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, Richard Derek Toft Jenkin died at home at the age of 91. He was born on July 26, 1929 in Zeal Monochorum in England and was raised in Exeter with his surviving sisters Barbara (the late David Loveys) and Ann (Douglas Balgue). After graduating from Exeter School, he read Physics at Exeter College, Oxford. A change in vocation direction led him to Medicine at University College London. A further major life change occurred when he married Norma (MacLean) in 1956 and moved to Canada. His medical career here spanned more than 30 years. As Professor of Pediatrics and Radiation Oncology at the University of Toronto, he was an internationally respected researcher and educator. He practiced at Princess Margaret Hospital in radiotherapy, and later retrained in pediatric oncology at the Hospital for Sick Children. As such he was the first radiation oncologist in Canada to be also certified in pediatrics. He served as head of the Department of Oncology at Sunnybrook Medical Centre. In 1982 he was appointed the founding director of the Toronto Bayview Regional Cancer Centre, playing a huge part in the shaping of what has become the Odette Cancer Centre. After retiring from work in Canada he and Norma lived in Saudi Arabia where he spent time as a Consultant at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre. Derek and Norma had many long-time friends and enjoyed their time and travels together. His friends recall the athletic abilities of his youth, rowing at Oxford and with the University College and Hospital Boat Club, and his competitive bridge play. He loved his family, a single malt scotch on the screened porch, taking his boat out on the lake at sunset, spending time in the garden, birdwatching, playing whist with his children and grandchildren, cooking a Saturday night curry, working his way through the 500 Soup cookbook, and listening to classical music. As the proud patriarch of an extensive family, he is survived by his wife of 64 years Norma, and children Michael (Heather Maclay), Margaret (John Hall), Andrew (Ken Vacca), Harriet (John Newediuk), Paul (Jacquelyn Titus) and Derek (Kira Campbell). "Gramps" will be missed greatly by his grandchildren, Emma (Dale), Sarah (Jacob), Jack (Nella), Elizabeth, Katherine, Matthew, Hillary, Sydney, Amy, Zoe, Dexter, Olivia, Xavier, and his great-grandchildren Heath and Adelaide. A private family funeral service was held at St. Clement's Church on Monday, September 28, 2020. As expressions of sympathy and in memory of Dr. R. D. T. Jenkin, donations to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Odette Cancer Centre can be made at https://donate.sunnybrook.ca/tribute
