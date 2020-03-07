You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Richard George CARRUTHERS

RICHARD GEORGE CARRUTHERS, Richard It is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Richard George Carruthers on February 26, 2020, in Guelph. Beloved husband of over 56 years to Sharon; father to Lawrie and Wendy, father-in-law to David and Luis, grandfather to Claire, Miranda, Marisol and Gabriel. Raised in the Kingsway and long-time resident of Erindale Village in Mississauga 'Dick' was also a loving son, a brother and a cherished friend. Long-standing and proud member of the Mississauga Rotary Club and Erindale United Church. Legendary raconteur, less-legendary singer and unofficial mayor of Koshlong Lake in Haliburton. Dick loved his family, his friends, his cottage and his community, and his absence will be felt by all. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Erindale United Church (erindaleunited.church). A memorial service will take place on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the chapel at The Village at Arbour Trails in Guelph from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Wall-Custance Funeral Home & Chapel, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020
