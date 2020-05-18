You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard GONIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard GONIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard GONIN Obituary
RICHARD GONIN With heartfelt sorrow, we announce the passing of Richard Gonin on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Liliana Gonin (2014) and predeceased by his brothers John and Michael. He will be greatly missed by daughters Debbie Braun (Gabe) and Jennifer Crowne (Chris); adored grandsons Christopher Braun and George Crowne and many friends and relatives. Richard was born in Montreal, grew up in England, graduated from McGill and became a CA. He had a love of food, travel and the best sense of humour. We'd like to thank the staff at Churchill Place where Richard spent his last years. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your own favourite charity. Condolences through www.koprivataylor.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -