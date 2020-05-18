|
RICHARD GONIN With heartfelt sorrow, we announce the passing of Richard Gonin on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Liliana Gonin (2014) and predeceased by his brothers John and Michael. He will be greatly missed by daughters Debbie Braun (Gabe) and Jennifer Crowne (Chris); adored grandsons Christopher Braun and George Crowne and many friends and relatives. Richard was born in Montreal, grew up in England, graduated from McGill and became a CA. He had a love of food, travel and the best sense of humour. We'd like to thank the staff at Churchill Place where Richard spent his last years. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your own favourite charity. Condolences through www.koprivataylor.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2020