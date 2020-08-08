|
RICHARD GUTIERREZ Richard Gutierrez died peacefully after a long and creative life on July 30, 2020, in Victoria, B.C. He was born on August 12, 1936, in New York City. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Anita Gutierrez in 2000, Richard leaves behind his adored daughter, Sheleena Gutierrez and will be greatly missed by many friends in the U.S., Canada, and Costa Rica. Richard's early life was filled with adversity and hardship - a story that could have been written by Charles Dickens or Jacob Riis. Despite that upbringing, his abundant curiosity, laughter and beautiful spirit are a testament to his resilience and unconditionally joyful character. He was truly one of a kind. Richard's twenties included a stint in the U.S. Army, college (during which he became a leading member of the fraternity house that was the inspiration for the film Animal House) and a classic impoverished artist's life in New York's Lower East Side. Then came travel to San Francisco in the '60s and a leap of faith trip up to Canada where he settled in Toronto. Canada was the promised land for Richard. He continued to create art and music, found love and fatherhood and, in middle age, became a renowned Special Education teacher. His early life experiences and his deep empathy made him an exceptional educator, influential guide, and advocate for many young students. In 2008, Richard moved to Victoria, BC to be closer to his daughter Sheleena and his dear friend Lorna Harris. He enjoyed his later years as an active artist, greatly facilitated by all the staff at The Cridge in Victoria. Richard's depth of character, tolerance, moral compass and passion for life made him a treasured friend to many. His wide circle included old friends from the 50s and 60s and their children, for whom Richard was a beloved "Uncle;" friends and colleagues in Toronto; and a new group of admirers in Victoria. His storytelling was legendary! Drawing on a life of diverse experiences and adventures, Richard would capture a room with his wildly entertaining and moving tales. Harsh experiences transformed into lessons and humour; there was always a deeper point to be made, usually with hilarious details. For quite a few of us, Richard was the most special person we had ever met. He was absolutely wonderful and very loved. Condolences may be offered at richardgutierrez.ca and plans for his celebration of life will be announced through the website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to Cystic Fibrosis Canada or the Cridge Centre for the Family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020