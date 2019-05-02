RICHARD H. LING September 1, 1950 - April 23, 2019 Richard passed away peacefully on April 23, 2019 after a long battle with chronic illness. He was predeceased by his loving mother, Yao Chen Fang, whom he missed immensely. Richard was a proud and adoring father to Kirstin Ling and an inspiring, loyal and honourable friend to many, including Erica Yeu. He will be remembered as an intelligent, generous man who was always good for at least one good lunch. Born in Macau and raised in Hong Kong, Richard attended the prestigious Diocesan Boys' School (1968) where he met lifelong friends who became brothers. After graduating, he immigrated to Canada and attended Renison University College at the University of Waterloo (1973). He went on to complete his law degree at McGill University in 1986. A proud Renisonite, he was named an outstanding alumni by his alma mater in 2000. Richard had a distinguished career in law; he ran a small practice for several years before joining Borden Ladner Gervais LLP in Toronto, and subsequently, Deloitte China. Richard was never shy to admit he washed dishes while working to get his career off the ground. He was a true visionary, a mentor to many, and a fierce advocate for the Chinese community in Toronto. His devotion to multiple charitable endeavours earned him a reputation as a trailblazer. Richard passionately served on the boards of various hospitals and other community organizations that remained very close to his heart throughout his life. In recognition of his service, he was the recipient of the Queen's Jubilee and Canada 125 Year Confederation Medals. In this spirit, we ask that in lieu of flowers you consider making a donation in Richard's memory to Bridgepoint Foundation at 416-461-8252 x 2017, or at www.bridgepointhealth.ca. Condolences can be sent at www.richardhling.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2019