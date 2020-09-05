You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Richard H. SCHULZE
DR. RICHARD H. SCHULZE Dr. Richard H. Schulze passed away at Orillia on August 8, 2020, at age 75. Richard was predeceased by his daughter, Dr. Kimberley (PhD) and his brother, Tony. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Janice (née Millar); son, David (JD); daughter-in-law, Kristen; and twin grandsons, James and Ryan. Also remembered by sister, Diana; honorary sister, Maureen; special friend, Kim; extended Millar and Schulze families, including many nieces and nephews. Richard was born in 1944 in Halifax, Yorkshire, England and immigrated to Canada in 1951. Richard played defensive end (#53) for Western University's senior football team for six years and played rugby during his final two years at Western. He first graduated with an Honours Degree in Physics and later in Medicine. Following his medical internship, Richard practised family medicine in Tillsonburg for eight years and later for 30+ years in Barrie. He was beloved by his patients for his kindness, concern and empathy. Richard fiercely loved his children and grandchildren and took immense pride in Kim's and David's outstanding scholastic, sports, and leadership achievements. Richard's rugged appearance belied his sharp intellect and lifelong passion for learning, exploring philosophies, First and Second World War histories, astronomy, physics, and Carl Jung to name a few. Richard enjoyed all sports, particularly sailing, windsurfing and exploring Georgian Bay. He was skilled at anything electrical, mechanical or computers. For twenty years, the Schulzes rented a cottage on Wildgoose Island in Georgian Bay, a special place they enjoyed with family, friends and their labradors. Due to coronavirus concerns, a Celebration of Richard's life will take place at a later time. Memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Dialysis Department at Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital, directed to the attention of Krista Lovering. Online condolences may be directed to janiceschulze4249@yahoo.ca.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 5 to Sep. 9, 2020.
