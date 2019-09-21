|
|
DR. RICHARD HASSELBACK, MD, FRCPC It is with the greatest sadness that the family of Dr. Richard Hasselback announce his passing on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age of 90. Dick, as he was known by all, was one of Canada's pioneers in cancer treatment and patient care. A graduate of Saskatchewan and McGill universities, Dick spent most of his career at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) in Toronto where he was a strong advocate for cancer research and improving quality of care and decision-making for patients. He delivered hundreds of talks over his career and fought tirelessly against all forms of quackery and patient misinformation. Through his compassionate and intelligent care, Dick helped save many lives. One of his great joys was reading letters from former patients on their lives after treatment. A strong believer in the power of a teaching hospital to train the best in medicine, Dick taught countless interns and residents over the years. He also taught at the University of Toronto medical school and, following his work at PMH, treated patients at St. Michael's, Women's College, Mount Sinai and Sunnybrook hospitals. He was a founding member of the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation and wrote a book about cancer for patients. Upon retirement, Dick was honoured with the Commemorative Medal of Canadian Confederation and appointed to the Ontario Health Services Review Board. As everyone who knew him would attest, Dick was proud of his early and long-lived anti-smoking position as well as riding his bicycle to work into his late 60's. Everyone who met Dick found a man who was straightforward with a love of knowledge, but who was also funny, deeply gentle, kind and possessed a huge heart. Born on the Prairies in the Depression, he had compassion for the suffering of all people, and a quiet but profound love for his family and friends. He never spoke of his accomplishments and would greet compliments with a shrug and change of subject. He loved to travel and spent a year in Norway doing research and served five years as a Medical Officer with the Royal Canadian Air Force Auxiliary. In his later years he was an avid reader, walked daily, played bridge with a passion, and enjoyed family meals, especially pancakes. He was also a huge curling fan. Dick is predeceased by the love of his life, Betty-Jane, whom he missed dearly. A devoted father and grandfather he leaves behind his children and step-children: Mark (Fran), Paul (Rosa), Angela (Derek), Martin, Michael (Bella) and Alexandra, and his grandchildren Sean, Jasmine, Tristan, Danielle, Alexandra, Mary Ann, Angela, Jessica and Lillian. He will be missed by his brothers Bob (Ollie) and Bruce (Jennie) and their children Brian, Pam, Garth, Leah, and Drew (Carolyn) and his very best friend from the age of nine, Earl Drake (Monica). Thank you to everyone at Avondale and Michael Garron Hospital. According to Dick's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial event and, as he so wanted, his body is now part of the University of Toronto, Department of Anatomy willed body program. Dick made certain that, even after death, he could contribute to the medical education and research of tomorrow. Interment will follow at a later date in the University of Toronto plot at St. James Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (www.thepmcf.ca)
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019