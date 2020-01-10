|
RICHARD JOHN FORREST BOWIE January 18, 1939 - January 6, 2020 Our dearest husband, dad, and granddad died peacefully at home surrounded by his family in Oakville on Monday, January 6th. Loving husband and best friend for 57 years of Audrey. Devoted father and role model for Graeme, Anne, Trevor, and John. Admired and beloved father-in-law of Connie, Rob, Lynn, and Heidi. Adored granddad of Justin and Tyler, Tess and Molly, Kaitlin, Evan and Elizabeth. He greatly valued his relationships with his nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was a man of integrity and kindness who brought these qualities to his legal practice, his church activities, and his work with many charities in both Montreal and Oakville. The family would like to thank Dr. Heffernan and the nurses at the Heart Function Clinic of OTMH, and to the caregivers who made him comfortable at home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Oakville Hospital Foundation www.oakvillehospitalfoundat ion.com. Donations made in memory of Richard Bowie will be directed by the Foundation to the Heart Function Clinic. All are very welcome at a Visitation in the church hall on Friday, January 10th from 6-8 p.m. and a Service of Remembrance on Saturday, January 11th at 3 p.m. with reception to follow at St. Christopher's Anglican Church (662 Guelph Line, Burlington, Ontario) Online condolences can be left at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2020