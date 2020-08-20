|
RICHARD JOSEPH FISHER (Dick) April 27, 1930- August 17, 2020 At the age of 90, Dick passed away peacefully and comfortably, surrounded, as always, by his family. Dick was born in Windsor, ON, to Alma and Leo Fisher, who later gifted him with two younger sisters: Carol Bailey and Elizabeth Fisher. Dick was the loved and loving husband of Maureen for 60 of his 90 years. He was the adored father of their children: Shannon and Peter, Susan, Terry and Tammy, Martha and Bill, and Matthew and Maria. He was also the treasured grandfather of Alexis, Geoffrey and fiancée Ashley, Kate, Eliza, Rachel, Sheila, Liam, Kieran, Anthony, Alaina, Charlotte, Christian, Olivia and fiancé Chris, James, Daniel, Michael, Madeleine, and Jack. Having so many children and grandchildren, Dick had just as many nicknames: Dickie, Daddy, Dad, Papa, Pops, Popski, and Popsie-doodle. Outside of family life, he graduated from Assumption College, and worked for Ford Motor Company. He enjoyed a career-long friendship with his business partner Joe Lenneard at Donway Ford Sales. Dick savoured every morsel and mouthful of food that he encountered. He was also passionate about cars, napping, golf, napping, reading, cigars, jazz, and flying... and napping. His everyday living was guided by his deep faith in God. The Fisher family is very grateful for the medical care and support provided to Dick throughout his illness at Southlake Regional Hospital and the 'Fisher Family Hospice' (Martha and Bill's home). The funeral Mass will precede the visitation due to COVID-19 restrictions. The funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 22nd at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, Newmarket, ON. Visitation will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, Markham, ON, on Monday, August 24th from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to Covenant House, or Margaret Bahen Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelridgefh.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2020