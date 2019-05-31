RICHARD LYMAN HOLBROOK Richard Lyman Holbrook, 74, passed peacefully with family in his Toronto home on May 1, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Richard was born January 11, 1945 in Sault Ste. Marie, ON to David Stearns and Marguerite (Peggy) Somers Holbrook. He leaves his beloved wife of 40 years, Donna Peterson Holbrook; and their daughter, Meredith Somers Holbrook (Milan); sister, Diane Holbrook Hansard (Hugh) of Naples, FL.; and brother, David Stearns Holbrook, of Vancouver, BC. Brother-in-law to Larry Peterson (Pat); Bruce Peterson, Bonnie Peterson Traversy. Uncle of Hazen Hugh Hansard (Karen), Carolyn Hansard Murray; David Tyler Holbrook (Beth), Michael Holbrook (Melinda); Dana Peterson (Dave), Lisa Peterson and Caroline Peterson (Devon); Christen, Aaron, Nathanael and Victoria Peterson Traversy; granduncle of nine nephews and nieces. Richard was a wonderful friend of Israel and the Jewish community in Canada. Over the years when he saw a need, he was quick to support it; such as Save a Child's Heart (SACH), initiating family programs for visiting Israel doctors and families (Kibbutzim) trained in Toronto, and establishing the Sunnybrook TIA unit for heart and stroke emergency. His love for music/opera was demonstrated by founding the Holbrook Family University of Toronto Scholarship for Opera Students and more. Richard's lifelong expertise was as a financial advisor of corporate pension funds through his own partnership of Knight, Bain, Seath and Holbrook Capital Management Inc. in Toronto. He was steadfast in his support for Donna and her work for ICEJ Canada where he served as Chairman and Treasurer for many years and was also the inspiration and key sponsor of its TV weekly Inside Israel with ICEJ Canada, According to Richard's request a private Celebration of Life was held at their home on May 5th. Donations can be made in his memory to ICEJ Canada https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/27957 Published in The Globe and Mail from May 31 to June 4, 2019