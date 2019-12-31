|
|
RICHARD MACAULAY IVEY The Ivey family is deeply saddened to announce that Richard died in his sleep at Belmont House in Toronto on December 28, 2019 at the age of 94. He was predeceased by his wife, Beryl (Nurse) in 2007, and by his sisters, Pauline Gueugnier and Lorraine Shuttleworth. He will be dearly missed by his four children, Richard (Donna), Jennifer, Rosamond and Suzanne (Dan); his nine grandchildren, Samantha (Geoff), Alexandra, William, Olivia, Stephanie, Michael, Dylan (Jamie), Myles and Hayden; and his great-grandson, Charlie. Richard was born in London, attended Ridley College in St. Catharines, earned his HBA at Western's Ivey Business School and his law degree at Osgoode Hall in 1950. A third-generation lawyer, he joined his father's firm, Ivey and Dowler, and was a partner from 1960 to 1980. During much of that period, Richard also served as President and then Chairman of Allpak Products, a family holding company for businesses primarily in the packaging industry throughout North America, as well as in Europe. He also served on many boards including Bank of Montreal (for 25 years), EllisDon, F.W. Woolworth Co. and Union Gas Ltd. On December 31, 1947, Richard and his father incorporated the Ivey Foundation. It is the fifth oldest private family Foundation in Canada, making charitable grants of $100 million since inception. Richard served as a director for 50 years and President for 30 years; in 1998 he and Beryl passed the reigns to their four children. Richard also served many community organizations. He chaired the board and served as Chancellor of Western University, and in governance capacities with the Royal Ontario Museum, WWF Canada, St. Joseph's Hospital (London), Robarts Research Institute, The Wildfowl Trust (UK), and World Wide Fund for Nature in Switzerland, amongst many others. Richard was recognized for his achievements with many honours including Companion of the Order of Canada in 2000. On the family side, Richard's 58 year marriage to Beryl was a true partnership. She stood by his side when challenging business decisions were needed. She was equally committed to community service and raised their family with intelligence and passion. Beryl was also Richard's invaluable companion in their three great interests, world travel, Canadian art and the environment. A lawyer, businessman and philanthropist, as well as a husband, father, grandfather, and only very recently, a great-grandfather, Richard will be missed by all who knew him. He was a true and kind gentleman, a man of great integrity whose memory will live on through his generosity. Special thanks to the staff at Belmont House who watched out for Richard beginning in 2010 and the care workers from Home Instead for the last two weeks. A private family funeral will take place this week and celebrations of Richard's long and full life will take place in Toronto and London at a later date. Memorial donations in Richard's honour to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences can be sent directly to the family at [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020