RICHARD MACAULAY IVEY The Ivey family is deeply saddened to announce that Richard died in his sleep at Belmont House in Toronto on December 28, 2019 at the age of 94. He was predeceased by his wife, Beryl (Nurse), in 2007, and by his sisters, Pauline Gueugnier and Lorraine Shuttleworth. He will be dearly missed by his four children, Richard (Donna), Jennifer, Rosamond and Suzanne (Dan); his nine grandchildren, Samantha (Geoff), Alexandra, William, Olivia, Stephanie, Michael, Dylan (Jamie), Myles and Hayden; and his great- grandson, Charlie. A lawyer, businessman and philanthropist, as well as husband, father, grandfather, and very recently a great- grandfather, Richard will be missed by all who knew him. Celebrations of Richard's life will take place in London at the Ivey Business School, 1255 Western Road, on Saturday, February 1 at 12 noon, and in Toronto at the Art Gallery of Ontario, 317 Dundas Street West, on Monday, February 3 at 11:30 a.m. Memorial donations in Richard's honour to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences can be sent directly to the family at [email protected]
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 14 to Jan. 18, 2020