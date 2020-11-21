RICHARD MICHAEL ALEXANDER HOWARTH ~always in our hearts~ It is with great sadness that the family and friends of Mike Howarth announce his passing on November 12, 2020. In life Mike was always happy so we wish to celebrate the loving impact he had on so many. Born in Brantford ON, he later went on to study economics at the University of Toronto. In high school he spotted the girl of his dreams, Dianne Pearson. He married her in 1963 and went on to fall more in love with her each day of their 57-year marriage. He was overjoyed to have two daughters, Kelsey and Jill (Doucette), and his happiness only expanded with the addition of four grandchildren Zack and Ethan Doucette and Kaia and Cole Crawford. Mike had many successful careers, working for Dofasco and Ford Motor Company, but he found his true passion as a teacher at Seneca College. In retirement he donated his time to the Beach BIA, the Beach Metro and the Out of the Cold at the Metropolitan United Church. Mike will be greatly missed by so many, including his brother Peter, wife Maritza, niece Virginia, son-in-law Geoff Kilburn, his sons Ty and Ryan and the whole Kilburn family. Mike always felt so very thankful for his Oakville friends-too many to mention-but who were like family to all of us. So many thanks to the amazing doctors, nurses and staff at Cedarvale Terrace and doctors Telner, Clarkson and Chung who took such good care of him. A service will be planned once Covid restrictions lift to celebrate his life. To share your own memories of Mike, and to make donations to the Out of the Cold Program, please visit www.ecofuneral.ca
Mike was a blessing to all who knew him, and we are so grateful for our time with him. We take great comfort in knowing he is somewhere with his friends pouring a rum and coke, cheering on the Boston Red Sox, playing endless games of cribbage, working on his backhand, and playing the piano to the amusement of all.