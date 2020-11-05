RICHARD MORTON GOLDMAN Richard Morton Goldman, beloved husband, devoted father, dear friend, and criminal defence lawyer in Toronto, died peacefully in his sleep, at home, surrounded by his loved ones, on Sunday, November 1, 2020. As a dear friend said: The Gods summoned him with a full Moon and a blanket of snow...very fitting. He will be forever missed by his wife, Kathy; his beloved daughters, Keri and Krista Kay; his sons, Alexis Tremblay and David Weenen; his son-in-law, Mike Herzog; and his sweet grandchildren, Tori, Makaio, Jacob, Emma, Alex and Kayla. Richard was predeceased by his big brother, Gordie. His great gap-toothed smile and humour will never be forgotten. He will be greatly missed by so many, near and far. Please see Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel for Shiva details. Cremation has taken place. Please, no flowers. For memorial donations, please consider the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care, the Krembil Brain Institute, or Sunnybrook Hospital Research for Parkinson's.



