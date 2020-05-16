|
RICHARD PICTON Richard Picton, age 64, of Toronto, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Richard was one of Canada's leading professional photographers with a career spanning over four decades. Beginning as a print-maker in London, England, by the 1980s Richard had his own studio and his work was earning him prestigious international awards. His powerful images became the focus for many notable Canadian advertising campaigns for brands such as The Globe and Mail, Nikon, and Kaufman Footwear, and his portraits for Vanity Fair Magazine garnered him notice from New York's élite editors. Richard was an accomplished filmmaker and director, writer and poet; he loved fishing, India, his garden, and his cat, Smudge; he cultivated dozens of rich friendships; and despite its many frustrations, he enjoyed the game of golf. Richard is survived by his life partner, Augusta Brook; his daughter, Jessica Picton, her husband, Zak El-Baghdadi, and grandchild, Jacob; his brothers, Ben Spencer and Tim Spencer; and his mother, Anna Chester. Friends will be notified of a celebration of Richard's life when conditions permit. If desired, please make donations in Richard's name to www.camh.ca/tribute or send cheques to CAMH Foundation, Bell Gateway Building, 5th Floor, 100 Stokes Street, Toronto, ON, M6J 1H4.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 16 to May 20, 2020