RICHARD SHAW Dick Shaw passed away peacefully on the afternoon of June 15, 2019 at the age of 93, in Vancouver. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary (nee Cox) and his brother, Michael and is survived by his sons, Anthony, Nigel (Jennifer, children Peter, Robyn, Patrick, and Julia), and Philip (Cindy, children Alex and Kelly; grandchildren Elijah, Colby, and Jason); and daughters, Margaret (Vince Hanemayer, children Ian and Gillian) and Gillian (Stephen Satchel, children Ben and Isabel). Born and raised in Barbados, Dick studied at McGill and married Mary in Calgary. Their shared lives took them to the South Shore of Montreal, where Dick headed CIL's Explosives Research Lab. They raised their family of five in Mont-Saint-Hilaire and Otterburn Park, then moved on to Ottawa in the mid-'80s (Dick assuming the role of Canada's Chief Inspector of Explosives) and ultimately retirement in Perth, Ontario. Most recently, Dick moved to B.C. in 2017 to be with his children, Philip and Margaret, and their families. He maintained lifelong friendships developed across the various communities that came to know him, with Perth most recently providing a network of close friends he treasured dearly and who in turn supported him through what might otherwise have been very difficult years following Mary's death. A gathering to remember his life and passing will take place in Perth later this year. Donations in his memory would provide welcome support for the Perth food bank ("The Table") or the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital. To send condolences to the family or inquire about the date of the celebration of Dick's life, please contact Anthony at [email protected] Published in The Globe and Mail from June 22 to June 26, 2019