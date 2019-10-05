You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard LAPRAIRIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Thurston LAPRAIRIE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Thurston LAPRAIRIE Obituary
RICHARD THURSTON LAPRAIRIE "Mostly forgotten, now definitely gone!" A member of the "Lap" LaPrairie clan under the love of his mother Beatrice Kelly. The clan consisted of Paul, Rosemary, Jules, Richard, Leon, Carl, Jacqueline, Clifford and George, their spouses and numerous nieces and nephews in three generations. I have requested no funeral. Send flowers to a friend or a donation to Camp Oochigeas - in support of childhood cancer. Richard's clan would like to thank his lovely caregivers; Fely, Rosel, Noemi, Flordeliza and Sumathy for their dedication to Richard in the past few years.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.