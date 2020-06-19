You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
RICHARD VARCOE HOWSON Passed away peacefully June 14, 2020 in his 91st year. He was a U of T graduate class of 1951, and captain of the Varsity Blues men's hockey OUAA championship team in 1950-1951. He was inducted into the U of T Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. He is survived by his wife Sandy and four sons; Barry (Sharon) Scott (Antoinette) Paul and Eric, as well as four stepchildren; Kim, Marylou, Stephen and Patricia. Lovingly remembered by ten grandchildren, Natalie, Shawna, Max, Rebekah, Joanna, Danielle, Taylor, Sari, Emily and Kayan, as well as one great-grandson, Colt. Heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at Parkview Home LTC in Stouffville. Cremation has taken place, arrangements entrusted to Thompson Funeral Home, Aurora. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rich's memory may be made to Alzheimer Society of Canada, https://alzheimer.ca. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com for the Howson family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 19 to June 23, 2020
