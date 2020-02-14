|
RICHARD WILSON April 23, 1930 - February 6, 2020 If Richard's life were a play, it would have 6 acts. Act 1 - Babyhood - Bielefeld, Germany - birth - 3 years Act 2 - Young Childhood - Hilversum, Holland - 3-9 years Act 3 - Older Childhood and young adulthood - Toronto, Canada - new country, another new language. Graduation from UCC and U of T Medical School class of 5T4. Specialization in Obstetrics and Gynecology, on staff at Toronto General Hospital and faculty of Medicine, U of T. Marriage, 2 children. Act 4 - Sabbatical at WHO, Geneva, for one year which became a 20 year second career working on Maternal and Child Health, and later Tropical Diseases. This was briefly interrupted to return to Canada to work for Canada's International Development and Research Centre in Ottawa. Act 5 - Age 62 - Retirement to the south of France to indulge his passions for wine tasting and hiking. Act 6 - Age 77- Return home to Canada, marriage to Elizabeth and a wonderful 12 years together walking many Caminos across Europe (2700 km) and spending summers at Clear Lake with family. Richard will be mourned by his son Bruce and daughter Pamela (Andrew), and grandchildren Ines and Fabien. He will be deeply missed, but never forgotten, by his wife, Elizabeth Park, her children and grandchildren: Kirstin (Aric) Sophie, Isaac, Liam; Norm (Adelle) Owen and Elliot; Russ and Tom, brother-in-law Norm (Patty), and cousin Ellen Stock who had a lead role in Acts 1, 2, 3 and 6. Life will never be the same for his yellow Lab Mandy. Richard led a unique life. He impacted the lives of countless groups of people around the world, and touched the lives of many individuals personally and professionally. Remembrances to Dorothy Ley Hospice, Toronto Humane Society or other charity of your choice. And give your dog an extra treat from Richard. Many thanks to Drs Ziai and Sharpe, Claudine and many others who treated Richard with such compassion in his final months. A private family reminiscence will be held in the spring.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18, 2020