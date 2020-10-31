You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Rimas Tadas BALSYS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rimas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RIMAS TADAS BALSYS Rimas Tadas Balsys passed away peacefully at St. Michael's Hospice, Vancouver, on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the age of 70. Dear father, husband, brother, uncle, friend. Always loved, always remembered. A friend of Rimas remarked that he had the mind of an intellectual and the hands of a craftsman. He was intensely bright and excelled at whatever he tried. But at his heart he was a man of the outdoors, and that was his natural home. He was at his happiest on skis with the wind at his back and the sun on his face. This is how he will be remembered. Survived by his children, Stephanie, Josephine and James, and their mothers; Rimas also leaves his brother, Aras Balsys, Aras's wife, Cathy and their children, Vanda, Amanda, Adam and Adrian. Rimas was sadly preceded by his beloved young son, Daniel. Rimas was deeply grateful for the time he was able to spend with his family and his oldest friends during his last months. His family wishes to extend their profound gratitude to the medical and care team at St. Michael's Hospice for all their help, support and compassion, which brought comfort and peace to Rimas's final months. Cremation took place on October 30, 2020. His family will honour his memory privately in accordance with his wishes. Messages of condolences are welcome here: rimasbalsys.muchloved. com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved