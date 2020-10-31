RIMAS TADAS BALSYS Rimas Tadas Balsys passed away peacefully at St. Michael's Hospice, Vancouver, on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the age of 70. Dear father, husband, brother, uncle, friend. Always loved, always remembered. A friend of Rimas remarked that he had the mind of an intellectual and the hands of a craftsman. He was intensely bright and excelled at whatever he tried. But at his heart he was a man of the outdoors, and that was his natural home. He was at his happiest on skis with the wind at his back and the sun on his face. This is how he will be remembered. Survived by his children, Stephanie, Josephine and James, and their mothers; Rimas also leaves his brother, Aras Balsys, Aras's wife, Cathy and their children, Vanda, Amanda, Adam and Adrian. Rimas was sadly preceded by his beloved young son, Daniel. Rimas was deeply grateful for the time he was able to spend with his family and his oldest friends during his last months. His family wishes to extend their profound gratitude to the medical and care team at St. Michael's Hospice for all their help, support and compassion, which brought comfort and peace to Rimas's final months. Cremation took place on October 30, 2020. His family will honour his memory privately in accordance with his wishes. Messages of condolences are welcome here: rimasbalsys.muchloved. com



