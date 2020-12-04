You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Rita Charlotte Morrow Holloway
RITA CHARLOTTE MORROW HOLLOWAY Suddenly on November 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Montréal, surrounded by loving family. Predeceased by her devoted husband, Neill Holloway, she leaves siblings Helen, Muriel, Andrew and Doreen. She is already missed by her four children, Maureen (John), Louise (Boris), Andrew and Katie, in whom she instilled a literary sensibility and a love of learning. Rita also leaves her five grandchildren, Sam, Aidan, Ronan, Milo and Oona, as well as her dear friend Beverley. An excellent cook and elegant dresser, Rita's sense of humour was a memorable and endearing trait. Without her irrepressible laugh, the world would have been a quieter and less interesting place. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2020.
