Rita CLARKE

Rita CLARKE Obituary
RITA CLARKE M.E. With her children by her side, Rita passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019 at the age of 93. Loving wife of the late H. Alan Clarke. Cherished mother of Heather and Graham (Laura). Dear grandmother of Devon. A celebration of her wonderful life will take place at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West Oakville, on October 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a favourite charity.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019
