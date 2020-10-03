RITA FISZER Holocaust survivor, passed on Wednesday, October 1, 2020 at Mackenzie Health, peacefully after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Cherished and adored mother and mother-in-law of Linda and Richard Igra and Sabi of Max, and Daniel Igra. Fondly remembered by husband Marius. Dearly loved by cousins Allen and Marsha Zechowy and their family, and special friends Jacob Potashnik, and Tammi Barkan and families and many more. A family service was held on Friday, October 2, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Jewish National Fund Toronto, 416-638-7200.



