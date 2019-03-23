RITA JEAN ROSENBERG It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Rita Jean Rosenberg on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was a loving wife to Norman, a devoted mother and mother in-law to Stephen and Barb, Darryl and Jennifer (Rose), and the late Marla Rosenberg. A cherished bubbie to Jared and Warren, Sabrina, Trevor, Hailey and Rob, Jake, Nicole, Marissa, and an adored great-bubbie of Dylan. The world is less bright without her here. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends, and by all of the lives she touched with her charm, grace, and humour. We won't let our tears mar the smiles that you've given us. Your memory will never pass away. Memorial donations may be made to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation at 416-946-6560 or www.thepmcf.ca or Save A Childs Heart Canada at 416-324-9113 or www.saveachildsheart.ca. For condolences, please see www.benjamins.ca. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019