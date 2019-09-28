|
RITA KATHERINE STEBLIN Was a talented Canadian Musicologist, born April 22, 1951, Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada to Sergej and Renata Steblin. She passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Vienna, Austria at the age of 68. Rita will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Renata, and siblings, Victor (Teresa), Elvira (Roger), Peter (Lynda), Denis (Laura) and Gordon (Ingrid), as well as her many nieces and nephews and numerous other family members and friends. Rita was predeceased by her father, Sergej Myron Steblin. Celebration of Life to be held on October 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., Richmond Baptist Church, 6640 Blundell Rd., Richmond.
