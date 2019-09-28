You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richmond Funeral Home - Richmond
8420 CAMBIE ROAD
Richmond, BC V6X 1K1
(604) 273-3748
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Richmond Baptist Church
6640 Blundell Road
Richmond, BC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita STEBLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Katherine STEBLIN


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Katherine STEBLIN Obituary
RITA KATHERINE STEBLIN Was a talented Canadian Musicologist, born April 22, 1951, Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada to Sergej and Renata Steblin. She passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Vienna, Austria at the age of 68. Rita will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Renata, and siblings, Victor (Teresa), Elvira (Roger), Peter (Lynda), Denis (Laura) and Gordon (Ingrid), as well as her many nieces and nephews and numerous other family members and friends. Rita was predeceased by her father, Sergej Myron Steblin. Celebration of Life to be held on October 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., Richmond Baptist Church, 6640 Blundell Rd., Richmond.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now