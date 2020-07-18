|
RITA PHYLLIS WEINTRAUB (née Enushevsky) February 11, 1927 - June 11, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Rita Weintraub in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 11, 2020. Rita - family matriarch, cherished friend, esteemed community leader, committed educator and activist- died of natural causes at the age of 93. Peacefully passing after three years at the Weinberg Residence, she was close by to her husband of 72 years, Dr. Marvin Weintraub. Rita's many involvements made a profound difference in countless ways. She touched everyone with her spirited opinions, her joy in entertaining, her hilarious quips, and wise insights. She was a remarkable person who gave back greatly to the world. Rita, the youngest of five children, was born in Galt, Ontario on February 11, 1927. Her parents, Esther nee Gutfeld and Morris Enushevsky, were Jewish immigrants from Russia/Ukraine. The family moved to Welland where she excelled as a high school student. She then moved to Toronto to attend university and went onto be one of the first women graduate students at the University of Toronto. Her M.A. thesis in sociology on the Welland Jewish community is a wellspring of sociological insight. It was at U of T where she met Marvin, a plant virologist who would become her husband. Their first child, Laura, was born in 1949 and Rita started her Ph.D. but postponed it when the family moved to St. Catharines in 1950. Children Mark and Lisa followed, with Rita becoming not only a doting mother but a mainstay of the Jewish community. It was in St. Catharines that she first developed the local synagogue library and, with Marvin, started their lifelong association with Canadian Jewish Congress advocating against systemic anti-Semitism. Rita and Marvin were recognized by the Congress for their important contributions to the Niagara community. The family headed West in 1959, when an Agriculture Research Station was built at University of British Columbia and Marvin was appointed as a research scientist. After a fourth and last child John was born, Rita's career took a new trajectory. In 1973 she obtained her teaching certification with a library specialization. For the next 15 years, she would touch the lives of thousands. None of her students were left untouched by her infectious love affair with books. In the 1960s, she was an active leader at Congregation Beth Israel in Adult Education. The 1970s saw her engaged with the work of the National Council of Jewish Women. Her leadership helped establish the newcomer absorption organization known as Shalom Vancouver. With the same vigour with which she undertook all her commitments, she assisted in the absorption of war refugees and was involved in projects assisting sexual abuse victims. Throughout her life, Rita founded and maintained libraries. Her passion for building libraries culminated in The Isaac Waldman Library. From facilitating the seed funding to the curation of the collection to ongoing governance and fundraising, Rita was always identified with "The Library." Her pride and joy, the Isaac Waldman Library, is the essential Jewish educational resource in British Columbia for the public, the school system, and researchers. There were many who cared for Rita including her physician of many decades, Dr. Jeffrey Bell and more recently, Dr. Conrad Rusnak. The family deeply appreciates the many caregivers, the longest serving being the devoted Aileen, while Francine provided superb supervisory support. The family expresses heartfelt thanks to Vanessa Trester, Manager of Weinberg Residence and all the caring staff. Rabbi Jonathon Infeld and Rabbi Adam Stein of Congregation Beth Israel have been constant spiritual support for Rita and Marvin. Rita is survived by her loving and most devoted husband, Marvin. She was sadly predeceased by her two adored daughters, Laura and Lisa. She is survived by their families, her sons, John and Mark and their families, including her cherished grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and her many loved nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews and cousins. Charitable donations may be made in honour of Rita's memory to the Isaac Waldman Public Library (www.jccgv.com), Louis Brier Foundation and VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020