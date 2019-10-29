|
|
RITA RAIZENNE (Murray) 1918 - 2019 After a life well lived, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rita (Murray) Raizenne on October 26, 2019 at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late Bruno Raizenne (1920-89), and daughter of the late Michael Murray (1879-1951) and Laura Quinn (1877-1928) of Cross Point (Restigouche), Quebec. Cherished mother of the late David (Lisa), Donald (Elizabeth), Robert and Anne Hay (Gordon). She will be greatly missed by her ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, her brother-in-law Gus Harris (Rena), as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and their families. She was predeceased by her eleven brothers and sisters, and her dearest aunt, Gertrude Murray, who was a second mother to her and a grandmother to her children. Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 31 at Alfred Dallaire Memoria Funeral Home, located at 1111 Laurier Avenue West in Montreal between 2-10 p.m. Valet parking provided. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Name of Jesus Church on Friday, November 1 at 11 a.m. The Church is located at 899 Chomedey Blvd. in Laval. She will be interred with her late husband in the Cimetière-de-St-Eugène in St.-Eugène (Township of East Hawkesbury), Ontario, immediately following the funeral Mass. The family wishes to thank Loreta Garcia, always patient and loving, as well as Maureen Fitzgerald, who was always more than her niece, and whom she held close to her heart. The family also wishes to acknowledge her doctors, and the devoted caregivers at Villagia de l'Ile Paton, Hôpital de la Cité-de-la-Santé and the Jewish Rehabilitation Hospital, for their generosity and numerous kindnesses. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Fondation Cité de la Santé (fondationcitedelasante.com) or to a charity of choice. May she rest in peace.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2019