RITA ROSEMARY BROHMAN (née Weiler) February 1, 1930 - June 9, 2019 Rita was born in Kitchener, Ontario on February 1, 1930 as the third child in a family of six children (Frank, Celestin, Jerome, Gerald and Leona) to Eileen Agnes and Frank Joseph Weiler. She attended St. Mary's High School before leaving school to work for the princely sum of $17 every two weeks. From these early days she saved her coppers, a trait which continued, revealing her humble roots. On June 14, 1952, Rita was married to Lorne Brohman and together they celebrated 62 years of marriage. They raised three children, David (d. April 23, 2010), Carol Anne and Robert. Over time she became a loving mother-in-law to Ann Robitaille, and grandmother-in-law to Claudiu Filimon and Jess Turalinski, and a proud grandmother of Alison and Amy Brohman, and Caitlin and Thomas Gascon. Family and traditions were very important, so that family would be together and stay together. Rita enjoyed a game of bridge with friends at the Cricket Club, Saint Margaret Church and at friends' homes in the afternoon. Every April Fool's day she would take great delight catching the family with her Robin bird humour. Most importantly, Rita took tremendous pride in her family and home. Dinner was always an important occasion, and Rita made sure that every meal was well balanced, colourful and delicious. Faith in God and the Catholic Church were evident throughout her life. When attending mass at Blessed Sacrament Church became too much, she would participate by watching the Archdiocese of Toronto Sunday Mass on television. Thank you to the many caregivers who took care of Mum over the years, including Patsie, Sharon, Madeline, Rhoda, Joyce, Loreta and Natividad. Your love and dedication to her is very much appreciated by the family. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13th. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, June 14th at 11:00 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 24 Cheritan Avenue (1 block south of Lawrence). Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may choose to make a donation to Covenant House. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 12 to June 16, 2019