RITA VUKASINOVIC Rita (nee Hall) Vukasinovic was born on December 3, 1932, and passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019 from complications after a fall, and a subsequent stroke. Beloved wife for 61 years to the late Bob Vukasinovic. Rita will be sadly missed by daughter, Cherryl (Rob); son, Zoran (Symantha); and grandsons, Evan and Liam. Rita was born in Leeds, England and immigrated to Canada in 1957. Rita began her career with the CIBC as a teller, and rose through the ranks to become a Personnel Manager with the bank at their downtown headquarters in Toronto. A true success story, and quite an accomplishment for a woman at the time. Rita spent her retirement years travelling with her husband Bob. She loved to spend time reading, and watching her favourite British TV programs. At Rita's request, a private cremation has already taken place with the family.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019
