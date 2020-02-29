|
ROB SCOTT 1957 - 2020 On the evening of Monday, February 24, 2020, Rob Scott, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 62. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lois Scott and his sister, Heather (Gary). Survived by his beloved wife, Larkin, sons Kieran and Declan; his sister, Cathleen; nephews, Philippe (Lisa and Ellie) and Chase (Sabrina); and nieces, Sarah (Dallas, Zoey and Austin) and Sidney. Mourned by sister-in-law, Victoria (Sandy); brother-in-law, Paul (Briony); his aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Visitation will take place on March 6th from 6-9 p.m. at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home (166 Main St. North, Markham, ON). A memorial service will occur on March 7th at 11am, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Canada. The online obituary may be found at dixongarland.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020