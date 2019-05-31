Resources More Obituaries for Robert MENELEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert A. MENELEY

1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers ROBERT A. MENELEY 1933 - 2019 Bob passed away peacefully in Edmonton on May 28, 2019. Predeceased by his wife, Rose, in 2006. Father of Marie, Anne (Vaidila), Patrick (Michelle), Daniel (Lisa), Angela (Peter) and David (Katherine). Proud grandfather of 15 wonderful grandchildren. Bob was born in Maple Creek, Saskatchewan. Following graduation from the University of Saskatchewan in 1958, he began his distinguished career in the oil industry with Imperial Oil, followed by Panarctic, Petro-Canada, and Meneley Enterprises. Throughout his career, Bob was known as a passionate and committed exploration geologist, dedicated to lifelong learning and sharing his knowledge with colleagues and others in the industry. In recognition of his contributions to the industry, he was inducted into the Canadian Petroleum Hall of Fame in 2004. As a bonus, he collected interesting rock samples to adorn our coffee tables and bookcases, geological maps doubled as wallpaper, and family road trips through the Badlands and Rockies included enthusiastic, unsolicited lectures about the surrounding geological formations! Bob was a committed and compassionate caregiver for his beloved wife, Rose, who had Multiple Sclerosis. He dedicated himself to ensuring that her quality of life was the best that it could be, caring for her with the ultimate love and kindness. We appreciated not only their ability to overcome health challenges together, but their incredibly positive outlook on life which they conveyed through their travels and years of gracious hosting. Bob was much loved by his extended family in Canada and Rose's family in Ireland. Everyone appreciated his intelligence, wit and generosity. Following Rose's passing, Bob moved to Vancouver and continued to inspire us with his commitment to his family. We are extremely grateful to Angela and Peter for providing wonderful and loving support to Bob in his final months after moving to Edmonton. They coordinated a health care team including Dr. Fraser Armstrong, Alberta Health Services - Home Care, and caregivers from Friendship Care Services (particularly Vanette, Amber and Maxine) who together ensured that Bob was able to be comfortable and enjoy visits with his family and friends. Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will take place in Calgary at a later date. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 31 to June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries