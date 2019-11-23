You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Robert A. WHIKLO


1937 - 2019
ROBERT A. WHIKLO Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on November 14, 1937; Robert A. Whiklo, CA, MBA passed away peacefully on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Cornwall Community Hospital, Cornwall, Ontario at the age of 82. Bob touched many lives, shared special moments and created many good memories with family and friends. Arrangements are entrusted to Lahaie and Sullivan Cornwall Funeral Homes, West Branch, 20 Seventh Street West, Cornwall, ON (613-932-8482). A private interment will be held at a later date. Robert will be missed by all.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019
